Ramel Macado and Marvin Tabamo keep the Philippine team’s campaign going in the Asian Boxing Championships

Published 5:05 PM, April 20, 2019

BANGKOK, Thailand – Ramel Macado, 23, a promising light flyweight from Koronadal City, started off the Philippine team’s campaign in the Asian Boxing Championships here with a convincing 4-1 win over Ahmadisafa Omid of Iran on Friday, April 19.

Fate however, put a sudden damper on the team's opening-day efforts as Sugar Ray Ocana suffered a bloody gash over his right eyebrow in an accidental clash of heads with Japan's Daisuke Narimatsu in the 1st round of their light welterweight bout. The Japanese bet was declared winner by Referee Stopped Contest due to injury (RSC-I).

Nesthy Petecio – the multi-awarded female boxer who just finished her HRM course at the University of Baguio last month – had her hands full against another Japanese, 2018 world youth championships bronze medalist Irie Sena, 19, and lost a close 3-2 split decision.

Another close match was that of Marvin Tabamo and 2017 SEA Games flyweight gold medalist Aldoms Suguro of Indonesia. This time, the Cagayan de Oro native got the 3-2 edge.

The Philippine Sports Commission funds the boxers’ participation in the continental meet that drew 313 boxers from 34 nations.

Meanwhile, ABAP secretary general and Philippine Olympic Committee communications director Ed Picson was elected to the Asian Boxing Confederation (ASBC) Executive Committee with 36 voting countries in attendance.

In the first Executive Committee meeting the following day, ASBC President Anas Al-Otaiba of UAE nominated Picson to be the official spokesperson of the association and the nomination was unanimously approved by the Board.

Picson's wife Karina is a deputy here to technical delegate Pat Fiacco of Canada.

ABAP coaches are Ronald Chavez (men), Boy Velasco (women), Romeo Brin, Mitchel Martinez and coaching consultant Don Abnett, a former Australian head coach.

Three-star international referee-judge Roger Fortaleza completes the Philippine delegation. – Rappler.com