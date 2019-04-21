Garcia beats up Granados, leads Pacquiao fight derby
MANILA, Philippines – Consider Danny Garcia as the new pacesetter in Manny Pacquiao's next fight derby.
Garcia battered Adrian Granados throughout en route to a seventh-round knockout Saturday night, April 20 (Sunday, April 21, Manila time), at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California.
With the breezy victory, the former two-division world champion Garcia pulled ahead of World Boxing Association super welterweight champion Keith Thurman, who was unimpressive in posting a majority decision over Josesito Lopez last January 26.
In earlier reports, Sean Gibbons, Pacquiao's matchmaker, said Thurman and Garcia are the strongest candidates to be the eight-division world champion's next opponent in July in the United States.
The 31-year-old Garcia hinted of things to come when he knocked down Granados twice in the 2nd round – the first with a crackling left to the jaw and the second via a right straight.
Granados gamely fought on, but was felled again with a combination by Garcia in the 5th round.
The referee finally called a halt to the beating when Garcia (35-2, 21 knockouts) was pummeling Granados (20-7-2, 13 KOs) at the ropes.
In the post-fight interview, Garcia (35-2, 21 knockouts), called out Pacquiao, who is in Japan to honor a promotional contract with Rizin Fight Federation.
"I hope I didn't scare him (Pacquiao) away," said Garcia. "Definitely, I would love [that] fight."
Garcia added that he is willing to settle for former tormentors Thurman (29-0, 22 KOs) and Shawn Porter (30-2-1, 17 KOs) as well as International Boxing Federation welterweight champion Errol Spence Jr (25-0, 21 KOs) if Pacquiao walks away. – Rappler.com
