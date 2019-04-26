The Filipino boxer's initial opponent Zolani Tete of South Africa goes down with a shoulder injury

Published 1:48 PM, April 26, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Nonito Donaire will be facing a new opponent for the World Boxing Super Series semifinals after initial foe Zolani Tete of South Africa went down with a shoulder injury.

The Filipino boxer will now lock horns with American Stephon Young in the scheduled bout at the Cajun Dome in Lafayette, Louisiana on Saturday, April 27 (Sunday, April 28, Philippine time).

"I'm going to go in there against Stephon Young and I'm going to do what I came here to do in front of the Lafayette fans, my friends and family – take my titles to the finals," Donaire wrote on Twitter.

At stake in the fight are the World Boxing Association (WBA) super world bantamweight title and the World Boxing Council (WBC) diamond bantamweight belt.

It's the second straight time Donaire's opponent succumbed to injury as Irishman Ryan Burnett suffered a back injury in their bout for the WBA crown in November.

That win pushed Donaire's record to 39-5 (25 KOs) and gave him a chance to reclaim boxing glory.

Young, meanwhile, comes in as the WBA's fifth-ranked contender with an 18-1-3 (7 KOs) record.

The winner will contend for the coveted Muhammad Ali Trophy. – Rappler.com