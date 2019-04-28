'The Filipino Flash' knocks out the American cold with a thunderous left hook to the chin to advance to the World Boxing Super Series finals

MANILA, Philippines – Nonito Donaire is oozing with power at 118 pounds.

"The Filipino Flash" caught Stephon Young with a thunderous left hook to the chin, knocking out the American substitute opponent cold in the 6th round of their World Boxing Super Series (WBSS) bantamweight semifinal duel at Cajundome in Lafayette, Louisiana, on Saturday, April 27 (Sunday, April 28, Manila time).

That punch was so powerful, Young was unconscious even before he hit the canvas flat on his back, with his head bouncing hard, needing no count from the referee at the 2:45 mark.

Young, who took the fight on three-day notice after South African champion Zolani Tete sustained a right shoulder injury, was motionless for about a minute as a worried Donaire knelt on his feet with ring officials and attending medical personnel surrounding them.

Donaire, a four-division world champion, advanced to the WBSS final where he will battle the victor of the other semifinal duel pitting International Boxing Federation champion Emmanuel Rodriguez of Puerto Rico and World Boxing Association regular titlist Naoya Inoue of Japan on May 18 in Glascow, Scotland.

In posting his 26th knockout in 40 wins against 5 losses, Donaire may yet earn his third Knockout of the Year following his fifth-round annihilation of Armenian Vic Darchinyan in 2007 and second-round demolition of Mexican Fernando Montiel in 2011.

Other than the one-punch bomb, Donaire dominated with his long jabs against Young, who could only come up with two positive moments when he jarred the future Hall-of-Famer in the 2nd round and 5th rounds.

The 30-year-old Young dropped to 18-2-3 with 7 knockouts.

"I'm grateful for all the accomplishments and opportunities," Donaire told ESPN.com after the bout.

"There is not a doubt in my mind I will be a Hall of Famer – titles in 4 divisions, Fighter of the Year, Knockout of the Year, unified champion, not to mention the good guy award [in 2018 from the Boxing Writers Association of America]," he also said.

"What else can you ask for? I am very decorated and I want to claim some more, give it all I got in the career I enjoy and that gave me everything."

At 36, Donaire still feels young and strong enough for the WBSS crown. – Rappler.com