Jerwin Ancajas' team says the Filipino champion plans to revert to his wait-and-see style that netted consecutive knockout wins

Published 4:47 PM, May 02, 2019

STOCKTON, USA – Unable to squeeze out the best from Jerwin Ancajas in his last two title defenses, chief trainer Joven Jimenez is reverting to their tested fight formula that yielded 4 straight knockouts.

“No rush,” said Jimenez after his light workout with Ancajas, who’ll be staking the International Boxing Federation super flyweight title against Japanese Ryuichi Funai for the seventh time.

“We’ll be reverting to our old ways,” added Jimenez, referring to their wait-and-see style that netted consecutive knockout victories over Mexican Jose Alfredo Rodriguez, Japanese Teiru Kinoshita, Irish Jamie Conlan and Mexican Israel Gonzalez.

In his last two title defenses, however, Ancajas settled for a unanimous decision over compatriot Jonas Sultan and a split draw against Mexican Alejandro Santiago Barrios.

This prompted Jimenez to tinker with their training program again.

Though the tone will still be to dictate the tempo of the fight, Jimenez wouldn’t instruct Ancajas to go for the kill as soon as the opportunity arises.

Jimenez said Ancajas (30-1-2 with 20 knockouts) would do it the methodical way.

“Timing is of the essence and so with rhythm and counterpunching,” said Jimenez. “But one thing is certain, he’d be more aggressive and throw a lot more punches. He should dictate the tempo of the fight.”

Though Ancajas’ weight is in check at 118 mid-week, Jimenez wanted to make sure he’d breezed through the official weigh-in on Friday, May 3 (Saturday, May 4, Manila time).

Nutritionist Jeaneth Aro arrived Tuesday night and personally monitors Ancajas’ diet prior to Friday’s official weigh-in.

The goal is for Ancajas to make the 115-pound limit Thursday night.

By then, Ancajas can concentrate on the plans they have devised to beat Funai, who's certainly not a pushover at 31-7, 22 KOs.

As to how many rounds it would take Ancajas to beat Funai, Jimenez doesn’t care.

All he wants is for Ancajas to put up an impressive performance and return to the list of the world’s elite fighters. – Rappler.com