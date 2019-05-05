Mexican star Canelo Alvarez wins via unanimous decision over American Daniel Jacobs

Published 1:26 PM, May 05, 2019

LAS VEGAS, USA – Mexican Saul "Canelo" Alvarez earned a unanimous decision over Daniel Jacobs in a fight that pitted two of the world's top middleweights against each other with 3 world titles on the line on Saturday, May 4 (Sunday, May 5, Manila time).

Alvarez kept his World Boxing Council and World Boxing Association titles and seized Jacobs' International Boxing Federation belt in a bout that marked the Mexican's return to the 160-pound division.

Alvarez won on all 3 judges scorecards with two having it 115-113 and the other 116-112.

Since losing to Floyd Mayweather in 2013, Alvarez has gone 10-0 with one draw with 5 knockouts.

Contract clause

Jacobs had missed a fight-day weight check, but the unification bout still went on.

Golden Boy Promotions chief executive Oscar de la Hoya told ESPN that Jacobs tipped the scales at 173.6 pounds on Saturday morning after rehydrating following Friday's weigh-in, at which each man made the 160-pound middleweight limit.

"Jacobs came in heavy," De La Hoya told ESPN. "We spoke to Canelo and his attitude is, 'I don't care. I'm still going to kick his ass.'

"The fact that Jacobs came in heavy tells you a lot. It tells you how unsure he is in himself."

Jacobs was at 160 pounds, half a pound more than Alvarez, at Friday's weigh-in. But with Jacobs having a size advantage, Alvarez insisted on a contract clause in which each fighter would have a morning fight weight check with a rehydration limit of 170 pounds.

De La Hoya said Alvarez was at 169 while Jacobs went 3.6 pounds over.

ESPN said Jacobs would be fined $1 million from his guaranteed payout of $10 million. – Rappler.com