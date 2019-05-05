'I can see through his eyes that he’s a goner,' Filipino champion Jerwin Ancajas says of Japanese challenger Ryuichi Funai

Published 9:33 PM, May 05, 2019

STOCKTON, USA—After giving Jerwin Ancajas barely passing grades in his last two fights, chief trainer Joven Jimenez finally granted the longest reigning Filipino world super flyweight champion a high mark for his victory over Ryuichi Funai on Saturday, May 4 (Sunday, May 5, Philippine time).

“He’s good for an 8 (on a scale of 10),” said Jimenez, admitting he was “very satisfied” with Ancajas’ seventh-round stoppage of Funai in his seventh title defense at Stockton Arena. (READ: Ancajas stops Funai in 7th title defense)

Jimenez gave Ancajas a 7 in his unanimous decision victory over countryman Jonas Sultan and a 6 in his split draw with Mexican Alejandro Santiago Barrios last year.

“Jerwin did what I asked him to do. He didn’t rush and was able to recover after pouring it all in the 4th round,” said Jimenez, who watched Ancajas nearly stop the challenger in that round before slowing down a bit in the 5th to rest for the big salvo in the 6th.

Asked for his assessment, Ancajas was more generous with himself.

“Maybe a 9 or a 10,” said Ancajas, who rated himself 8 and 7 for the Sultan, Santiago fights. “I was able to accomplish our goals.”

Ancajas credited his newfound stamina and power to proper conditioning thoroughly monitored by nutritionist Jeaneth Aro.

“Maganda ang condition,” said Ancajas. “Unlike in my last fight (against Barrios), sa weigh-in pa lang nagka-cramps na ako and I could barely move.”

(I’m in good condition. Unlike in my last fight against Barrios, I already had cramps during the weigh-in and I could barely move.)

According to Ancajas, he didn’t expect Funai to reach that far, considering the punishment he was dealing the Tokyo native.

“I can see through his eyes that he’s a goner (by the 6th round), but he refuses to surrender,” Ancajas said in Filipino after the fight. “He was tough, durable and very brave.” – Rappler.com