The Filipino champion defends his IBF super flyweight crown for the seventh time with a stoppage win over Ryuichi Funai

Published 1:27 PM, May 06, 2019

STOCKTON, USA – An instant celebration happened Saturday night, May 4 (Sunday, May 5 Philippine time), at the Team Ancajas headquarters at Solana Circle here.

A horde of Filipinos, majority of whom are longtime residents of this California city, trooped to the five-bedroom house to pay their respects for Jerwin Ancajas, who became their source of pride following his retention of the International Boxing Federation crown against Ryuichi Funai of Japan.

Ancajas won their hearts for being humble despite a masterful seventh-round demolition of Funai.

Bringing food on their own accord, they patiently waited for Ancajas to finish eating goat kaldereta and papaitan, before requesting him for selfies, and signatures of mementos.

Ancajas, who made special mention of the city's Filipino community after his stoppage victory, gladly obliged. He was also interviewed by the local media and later watched the replay of the fight with Team Ancajas members.

Though his face bore only bruises and got a little floppy as a result of the bout, Ancajas admitted Funai hurt him with a patented right straight in the 3rd round, causing a slight bleeding on his nose.

While Funai may be inferior in skill and power, the challenger earned Ancajas' respect for being a true warrior.

Ancajas said he expected Funai to go down with the power shots he landed, but plodded on.

What touched Ancajas even more was the gesture of Funai and the rest of his team to visit him at the holding room after the bout.

Though he sustained cuts and bruises in the face, Funai gamely posed with Ancajas. And so did the other members of the team.

To reciprocate the gesture of the Japanese, chief trainer Joven Jimenez also asked the members of Team Ancajas to come forward for a joint photo.

The victor and the conquered together in harmony was indeed a sight to behold. Truly classy. – Rappler.com