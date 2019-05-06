Raking in about P8.5 million in his latest successful title defense, the Filipino boxing champion stands to receive more

Published 3:53 PM, May 06, 2019

STOCKTON, USA – Suddenly, Jerwin Ancajas became a major force in the super flyweight division again.

His career stalled by back-to-back lackluster performances, Ancajas sprung back to prominence with a systematic demolition of Japanese Ryuichi Funai to keep the International Boxing Federation crown for the seventh time on Saturday, May 4 (Sunday, May 5, Philippine time) at the Stockton Arena here.

Though he got $175,000 (about P8.5 million) for the Funai fight, Ancajas stands to receive more when he dangles the title against unbeaten Australian Andrew Moloney (19-0, 12 knockouts) in September at a yet to be announced venue.

Revered promoter Bob Arum, whose Top Rank Inc. holds the rights for Ancajas' next two fights, bared this development to Ancajas on Friday ahead of the title duel.

International matchmaker Sean Gibbons, the right hand man of Manny Pacquiao – who co-promotes Ancajas through his MP Promotions – confirmed the World Boxing Association Oceania super flyweight titlist Moloney is likely to be Ancajas' next opponent.

Unless, of course, the Moloney camp pulls out.

Originally, Ancajas preferred a unification showdown with Mexican Juan Francisco Estrada, holder of the World Boxing Council super flyweight belt he snatched from Thai Srisaket Sor Rungvisai last month.

The new offer, however, seems enticing enough as it would give Ancajas enough time to relax before returning to training.

After a successful battle with the scales, Ancajas – who reached a high 140 pounds before training camp started – will stick to the 115-pound division, where his power is heavily felt.

"Pahinga muna, recovery muna, para pagdating ng ensayo may ibubuga," said Ancajas.

(I'll rest first and let my body recover so that when I go back to training, I have something more to give.)

Seeing that Ancajas can easily make weight as he came in at a lean 114.2 pounds for the Funai fight with close monitoring of nutritionist Jeaneth Aro, chief trainer Joven Jimenez shelved his plan to push his ward up to the bantamweight division within the year.

"Kaya pa pala (He can still make weight)," said Jimenez. – Rappler.com