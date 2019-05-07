After stopping Japanese Ryuichi Funai, Filipino champion Jerwin Ancajas expects another bruising battle against next opponent Andrew Moloney

Published 3:15 PM, May 07, 2019

STOCKTON, USA – Informed that Andrew Moloney is going to be his next foe, Jerwin Ancajas wasted no time to look at what the unbeaten Australian can do.

Since he couldn’t sleep right away after a bruising battle with Japanese Ryuichi Funai Saturday night, May 4 (Sunday, May 5, Philippine time), Ancajas used his spare time listening to old music, chatting with other Team Ancajas members and, of course, watching highlights of Moloney’s fights.

“Magaling po. Scientific boxer at willing makipagpalitan ng suntok,” said Ancajas. “He’s also a come forward guy like Funai.”

(He’s good. He's a scientific boxer who's willing to trade punches.)

In particular, Ancajas saw Moloney, who's an inch shorter than him at 5-foot-5, beat Filipino Rene Dacquel by unanimous decision last year.

Of course, Funai is different altogether.

Though he stopped Funai in the 7th round to defend the International Boxing Federation super flyweight crown for the seventh time and remain the longest reigning champion among 115-pounders, Ancajas praised his fallen opponent.

“He’s tough and durable. A true warrior,” said Ancajas, who was surprised Funai remained standing after brutal beat downs in the fourth and sixth round of their tussle at Stockton Arena.

According to Ancajas he feared for the safety of the Japanese, after seeing Funai’s eyes already have a blank stare near the end of the 6th round.

“I was looking at the referee, hoping he would stop the fight by then, but he didn’t.”

Fortunately, the ring physician after examining Funai for the second time, asked the referee to call it a halt after the 7th round bell sounded.

Ancajas, now 31-1-2 with 21 knockouts, said he’ll stay in the division as long as he can.

At 5 am, Ancajas finally dozed off with chief trainer Joven Jimenez and nutritionist Jeaneth Aro.

Except for aching shoulder muscles, Ancajas felt light and recovered after a few hours of sleep, even walking to the nearby Wal-Mart with the other Team Ancajas members to buy some items.

They will stay here up to Monday, before travelling by land to Las Vegas, where they will spend a week to rest and unwind after a grueling three-month training for the Funai fight.

They will proceed to Los Angeles by land on May 12 for the night flight back to Manila. – Rappler.com