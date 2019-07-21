Top Filipino prospect Genisis Libranza stops American Carlos Maldonado in the Pacquiao-Thurman undercard

Published 9:16 AM, July 21, 2019

LAS VEGAS, USA – Top Filipino prospect Genisis Libranza dominated American Carlos Maldonado from the start and pulled off a 4th round technical victory in their flyweight tussle on Saturday, July 20 (Sunday, July 21, Philippine time) at MGM Grand Garden Arena here.

The 25-year-old Libranza was pummeling Maldonado with heavy blows in the body and head when the referee called a halt with only two seconds left in the round.

Libranza, a native of Bayugan, Agusan del Sur, raised his record to 19-1, spiked by 11 knockouts.

The triumph gave Filipinos a 2-0 start in the Manny Pacquiao-Keith Thurman undercard bouts as John Leo Dato also knocked out Mexican Juan Antonio Lopez in the featherweight fight.

It was the second straight victory for Libranza in the United States following his unanimous decision over Mexican Gilberto Mendoza in Carson, California, in January.

Maldonado dropped to 31-6-1 with 17 KOs.

According to Libranza, he trained hard for this fight under Nonoy Neri because he wanted to put up an impressive performance in the undercard of Pacquiao’s World Boxing Association welterweight title duel with Thurman.

Neri is Pacquiao’s assistant trainer and runs the MP Davao Gym.

Libranza was supposed to see action in Pacquiao’s title defense against Adrien Broner, but his bout against Carlos Buitrago was scrapped after the Nicaraguan exceeded the weight limit.

Given another chance to perform before his idol, Libranza did not disappoint. – Rappler.com