Filipino fighter Jayar Inson suffers a TKO loss to Kazakh Sergey Lipinets in the Pacquiao-Thurman undercard

Published 11:15 AM, July 21, 2019

LAS VEGAS, USA – Kazakh Sergey ‘The Samurai’ Lipinets cut down Filipino Jayar Inson in just two rounds on Saturday, July 20 (Sunday, July 21, Philippine time) to retain the WBO intercontinental welterweight title at MGM Grand Garden Arena.

Evading a wide right by Inson, Lipinets unleashed a thunderous left hook that landed squarely on the jaw, sending the late substitute face down to the canvas.

Despite the direct hit, Inson was able to beat the count, but the referee halted the 10-rounder at the 2:03 mark after seeing Inson’s glassy eyes.

The 5-foot-10 Inson was tapped to replace John Molina, Lipinets’ original opponent who withdrew after sustaining a back injury earlier this week.

Because Inson was a southpaw and Molina was orthodox, Lipinents contented himself measuring the distance and testing the Davaoeno’s power in the 1st round

It was the second straight loss for Inson in the United States, dropping him to 18-3 with 12 KOs. Fighting out of the MP Boxing Stable in Davao City under Nonoy Neri, Inson yielded a split decision to Jonathan Steele on January 19 in the undercard of Manny Pacquiao-Adrien Broner.

Elevated from a supposed 8-rounder against Mexican Mahouri Montes, Inson faltered against the former junior welterweight world champion who climbed to 16-1, 12 KOs. – Rappler.com