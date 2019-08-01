Magsayo’s confidence at all-time high despite lack of fights
MANILA, Philippines – Although Mark Magsayo took a two-year break away from the boxing ring, by no means does this mean his skills have taken a back seat as well.
Carrying a pristine 19-0 record with 14 knockouts, the 24-year-old slugger declared he’s in great shape heading to his homecoming fight against Thai veteran Panya Uthok (53-6, 35 KO) at Pride of Bohol in Tagbilaran City on August 31.
In the event presented by Vladimir Boxing Promotions, the vacant WBC Asia featherweight and IBF Pan-Pacific featherweight titles will be up for grabs.
“Nakalaban ako last April. Pagkatapos noon, dalawang linggo lang yata yung pahinga ko tapos tuluy-tuloy na yung training ko. Kaya parang di nawala yung confidence ko sa training at yung pagpupursige ko, nandoon pa rin,” he said.
(I fought last April. After that, I think I only rested for two weeks before I continuously trained again. That’s why I don’t feel I lost my confidence in training and my perseverance is still there.)
Prior to knocking out Indonesian fighter Erick Deztroyer (12-5-1, 3 KO) in his last fight, Magsayo had not stepped in a boxing ring since November back in 2017.
Like Magsayo, the 29-year-old Uthok has also sparingly fought recently, only having 4 fights in 3 years. Given this set of similar circumstances, Magsayo’s coach Rissan Muelas saw Uthok as the perfect “acid test” for his ward’s continued rise to the top.
Magsayo gave the media a short peek of his readiness in an open workout prior to the press conference. Before that, the Boholano star also held multiple sparring sessions in Alabang.
With exactly a month left before his main event match against Panya Uthok (53-6, 35 KO), hometown hero #MarkMagnificoMagsayo (19-0, 14 KO) looks more than ready to claim the vacant WBC Asia Featherweight and IBF Pan-Pacific Featherweight Titles at #PrideofBohol! | @JRnalistic pic.twitter.com/SRWd4NscvS— Rappler Sports (@RapplerSports) July 31, 2019
Undercard fighters showed off their chops in the workout as well, including GAB bantamweight champion Giovanni “Little Giant” Escaner (19-4, 12 KO), undefeated newbie Franco Serafica (3-0, 1 KO) and the redemption-seeking veteran Powell Balaba (9-30-1, 5 KO).
Giovanni "Little Giant" Escaner (19-4, 12 KO) is also set to defend his GAB Bantam Title at #PrideofBohol in Tagbilaran City on August 31 against fellow Filipino Renoel Pael (23-9-1, 12 KO)! | @JRnalistic pic.twitter.com/C9m6LWViZq— Rappler Sports (@RapplerSports) July 31, 2019
Franco Serafica (3-0, 1 KO) doesn't need boxing to make a living, but nothing will stop him from pursuing a childhood dream. The 22-year-old working student is set to put his hot start on the line against Jimboy Rosales (3-3-1, 2 KO) at #PrideofBohol on August 31! | @JRnalistic pic.twitter.com/On89vmbCFj— Rappler Sports (@RapplerSports) July 31, 2019
Powell Balaba (9-30-1, 5 KO) is out to prove his career is far from over as he faces Charlie Malupangue (8-4-3, 6 KO) at the #PrideofBohol event in Tagbilaran City on August 31! | @JRnalistic pic.twitter.com/s68DHRH0ot— Rappler Sports (@RapplerSports) July 31, 2019
Catch Magsayo in action on August 31 along with these other passionate Filipino boxers live on Rappler’s Facebook and YouTube pages. Also follow @RapplerSports on Twitter for live updates. – Rappler.com
