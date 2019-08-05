Jerwin Ancajas will defend his IBF super flyweight title for the eighth time against a yet to be disclosed opponent in October

NEW HOME. Jerwin Ancajas begins his preparations for his next title defense with a change of scenery. File photo by Alvin S. Go/Rappler

MANILA, Philippines – Jerwin Ancajas is moving training camp from Cavite to Zambales.

Encouraged by the successful result of his preparations at the Marine Base in Ternate, Cavite, in his last fight, Jerwin Ancajas is pitching camp in San Antonio, Zambales, for his next title defense this year.

Ancajas and chief trainer Joven Jimenez left Survival Camp in Magallanes, Cavite, on Sunday, August 4, and will be holed up at the Naval Education and Doctrine Command for the next two months.

According to Jimenez, international matchmaker Sean Gibbons – president of Manny Pacquiao's MP Promotions – informed him Ancajas' eighth title defense for his International Boxing Federation super flyweight belt will be held either October 5 or October 12 in the United States against a yet to be disclosed opponent.

Among those being considered are Australian Andrew Moloney (20-0, 13 KOs), Romanian Alexandru Marin (18-0, 11 KOs), and Mexican Carlos Quadras (38-3-1, 27 KOs).

After a split decision win over Mexican Alejandro Santiago Barrios in Oakland, Ancajas regained his fiery form to dispose of Japanese Ryuichi Funai in the 7th round in May in Stockton, California, for his seventh successful title defense.

This prompted the Philippine Navy, through Vice Admiral Robert Empedrad, to offer the NEDC facility for the use of Ancajas, a Navy reservist like Jimenez.

Accompanying Ancajas and Jimenez to San Antonio are Fernando Parcon, Angelo Beltran, Daniel Lim, John Mark Alimane, George Nuez, Alexis Abillar, and cooks John John Dumo and Nino Jimenez.

Ancajas took a break from training to watch Pacquiao, his idol and benefactor, hand American Keith Thurman his first loss and become the unified World Boxing Association welterweight champion on July 20 at MGM Grand in Las Vegas.

Jimenez said they'll be ready to face whoever Top Rank chooses to be Ancajas' next opponent. – Rappler.com