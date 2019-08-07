ATHLETE'S CORNER: Mark Magsayo, Pride of Bohol
MANILA, Philippines – Mark "Magnifico" Magsayo was not born a prodigy, but he boasts a perfect 19-0 record in professional boxing.
Thanks to a stroke of luck, an 8-year-old boy from Tagbilaran City, Bohol was able to change his life from selling ice cream to finding his passion in the ring.
But Magsayo made sure to fuel that passion with patience, diligence, and hard word work to get to the world stage.
Now, all he wants to do is bring pride back to this hometown in Bohol and keep his record unblemished in the sport he loves. – Rappler.com
