Published 9:27 PM, August 06, 2019

TO RETURN. Eduard 'Landslide' Folayang picks up a second-straigh loss in the ONE: Dawn of Heroes. File photo by Dux Carvajal

MANILA, Philippines – Team Lakay was nothing but positive after another disappointing stretch from ONE Dawn of Heroes at the Mall of Asia Arena.

"I just want to quote what Douglas McArthur said. We shall return," Lakay star Eduard "Landslide" Folayang (21-8) declared in the post-event presser after losing to MMA icon Eddie Alvarez (30-7) by rear-naked choke in the Lightweight World Grand Prix semi-finals.

Although the Baguio-based brawler was able to take down Alvarez with a leg kick early in the 1st round, Folayang admittedly got eager and instead got countered and neutralized on the ground right after.

"Yeah. I rushed. I think that’s one of the mistakes I made," he said. "I was not cautious and I wanted to get up as soon as possible and I forgot that I’m very vulnerable at that position."

Prior to fighting Alvarez, Folayang had just come off another 1st round loss to Shinya Aoki at ONE A New Era, where he dropped the ONE Lightweight World Championship.

Like his veteran stablemate, Geje Eustaquio (12-7) also lost in the 1st round by way of knockout against Yuya Wakamatsu in a preliminary Flyweight World Grand Prix reserve bout at Dawn of Heroes.

However, like Folayang, the former ONE Flyweight World Champion was quick to brush off his stunning loss.

"Things happen, you know? In this level competition, it’s either you get knock out or you will knock him out," he said. "It’s just that tonight is not my night and I hope and I believe it’s going to be a big stepping stone to become a better athlete."

With Lakay stalwarts Honorio Banario (14-9) and Edward Kelly (12-7) also losing their prelim matches, Danny Kingad (13-1) saved Team Lakay from a 0-5 sweep after eking out a split decision win against Aussie fighter Reese McLaren (170-22) in the Flyweight World Grand Prix semi-finals.

The 23-year-old rising star is now slated in the finals against MMA superstar Demetrious Johnson (29-3) with his entire team backing him up.

"We’ll really push this kid,” Eustaquio said. “We’ll really push him forward to get the Grand Prix Title and if God permits, he will also become the Flyweight World Champion." – Rappler.com