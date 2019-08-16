A CCTV video released recently shows MMA superstar Conor McGregor figuring in a bar assault

MANILA, Philippines – Embattled MMA superstar Conor McGregor is back making headlines for all the wrong reasons after apparently sucker-punching a man in an Ireland bar last April, as first reported by TMZ Sports.

In a CCTV video released by the outlet, a man who looked to be McGregor walked into The Marble Arch bar in Dublin and started offering whiskey shots for the patrons there.

However, one man apparently refused McGregor’s offer per the TMZ report and instead received a sucker punch from the former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion. The victim merely looked away after the hit as McGregor was dragged away from the bar.

Ireland’s national police force Garda has investigated the matter with no mention of McGregor’s name in the report with no charges being pressed since the incident.

“Garda are investigating an assault incident that occurred at a public house in Drimnagh, Dublin 12, on 6/4/19 at approximately 2:30pm. Investigations ongoing in relation to this incident and no arrests have been made to date,” the statement read in a report by MMA Junkie.

However, UFC president Dana White fully believed the perpetrator was McGregor as he shared his thoughts with SB Nation.

“That happened in April. I knew that happened, they just got the video. It’s pretty bad,” he said. “Not allegedly, it’s pretty clear [it’s him]. So apparently this was in a pub in Ireland and it was an argument over whiskey.”

“When you deal with fighters, guys who fight for a living, there’s always something,” he continued. “If you look at some of the greatest [fighters], [Mike] Tyson, what Tyson went through at his peak. Every time you take a guy who is a professional fighter and you sprinkle a ton of money on top of it, get ready.”

“Get ready for a disaster. Literally a disaster.”

White, however, looked like he would not hand out sanctions to his prized fighter, per MMA Junkie's report.

This was just another addition to a slew of controversial incidents from the outspoken brawler, who last fought Khabib Nurmagomedov for the UFC lightweight championship in a losing effort last October 2018.

Since then, the 31-year-old has see-sawed between retirement and thoughts of returning to the octagon, with no concrete plans set so far. – Rappler.com