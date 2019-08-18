Mexican Cesar Ramirez arrives in the country, a week before taking a crack at Filipino Johnriel Casimero's WBO interim bantamweight crown

Published 10:59 PM, August 18, 2019

CONFIDENT. Cesar Ramirez and his team believe they can bring the title back to Mexico. Contributed photo

MANILA, Philippines – As Johnriel Casimero winds down his preparations in Davao City, Mexican challenger Cesar Ramirez slips into Manila on Saturday, August 17, and declares he’s ready to take the Filipino’s World Boxing Organization interim bantamweight crown back home.

Just hours after his arrival from Nayarit, Mexico, Ramirez shook off jet lag by visiting the historic Plaza de Mexico in Intramuros and training later on Sunday afternoon.

Ramirez, who will tangle with Casimero on Saturday, August 24, at San Andres Sports Complex, was accompanied by chief handler Victor Martinez, lead trainer Francisco Bracamontes, MP (Manny Pacquiao) Promotions president Sean Gibbons, Philippine-based Panamanian boxing writer Carlos Costa and Filipino sportswriters.

“We are ready, ready to bring the title to Mexico,” said Martinez and Bracamontes, echoing Ramirez’s lines upon their arrival at Ninoy Aquino International Airport.

The 31-year-old Ramirez, who holds an 18-3 record with 11 knockouts, promised to wrest the title from the 30-year-old Casimero, a three-division world champion with a 27-4, 18 KOs slate.

Casimero, who trained alongside Pacquiao at Wild Card Gym in Hollywood last month before moving camp to MP Davao Stable under chief trainer Nonoy Neri, however, is determined to retain the 118-pound crown and forge a title duel with WBO bantamweight champion Zolani Tete.

While Gibbons has high regards for Casimero, the international matchmaker believes Ramirez will offer stiff resistance in the headliner of the fight card jointly undertaken by MP Promotions and ABS-CBN.

“He (Ramirez) is for real and he comes to fight,’’ said Gibbons, who’s arranging an open workout for Casimero on Wednesday afternoon at the Elorde Gym at the Mall of Asia complex.

Casimero and Neri are scheduled to fly in from Davao on Tuesday. – Rappler.com