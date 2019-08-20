'This is a world championship. It's my biggest challenge,' says Peñalosa who is vying for the IBO world flyweight title

Published 7:10 PM, August 20, 2019

PROMISING BOXERS. Carlo Peñalosa (second from the left) leads the group of boxers present during the weekly PSA forum on Tuesday, August 20, in his quest for a world title. Photo from release

MANILA, Philippines – The stage is set for the IBO world flyweight title clash between Filipino Carlo Peñalosa and Mexican Maximino Flores at the TV5 Studio on Saturday, August 24, in Novaliches.

The 26-year-old Peñalosa, nephew of former two-division world champions Dodie Boy and Gerry Peñalosa, said the fight is the biggest challenge of his life.

"This is a world championship. It's my biggest challenge. It's the first time I'm facing a Mexican," he said on Tuesday, August 20, during the Philippine Sportswriters Association forum at Amelie Hotel in Manila

Peñalosa carries a 14-1 record with 7 knockouts.

The 28-year-old Flores, who will challenge Peñalosa for the vacant IBO flyweight crown, also graced the forum.

The more experienced boxer with a record of 24-4-1 and 17 knockouts, Flores said he trained 3 months for the fight.

"I'm physically and mentally prepared. It doesn't matter what the judges will say. It's up to them. Even if he (Peñalosa) wins, as long as I win the hearts of the fans, it's okay with me," Flores said through an interpreter.

Also present during the forum were the 4 finalists of the Ultimate Boxing Series: Kamaong Pinoy, a reality show put up by Gerry Peñalosa's boxing promotions company and fully backed by TV5.

"This is our way of giving young and promising boxers a break as we search for our new boxing heroes," Peñalosa said of the series that began 4 months ago with over a hundred undefeated boxers.

It's now down to 4: April Jay Abne and Ronel Sumalpong for the UBS flyweight title, and Lienard Sarcon and Aljum Pepesio for the bantamweight crown.

The event is free to the public. – Rappler.com