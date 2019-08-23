Despite failing to make weight on his first try, Johnriel Casimero still thinks he can defend his WBO interim bantamweight title against Mexican Cesar Ramirez

Published 8:35 PM, August 23, 2019

CONFIDENT. The camp of Filipino fighter Johnriel Casimero (right) believes he can score a knockout over Cesar Ramirez. Photo by Alvin S. Go/Rappler

MANILA, Philippines – After struggling to make weight, Johnriel Casimero is raring for a breezy victory over Mexican Cesar Ramirez on Saturday, August 24.

Casimero went over the limit at 118.8 pounds when he first stepped on the scales on Friday and checked in at an exact 118 two hours later to make his World Boxing Organization interim bantamweight title defense against Ramirez official.

In contrast, Ramirez came in at a light 117.6 on his initial attempt, signifying his intense desire to bring the crown back home.

Fact is, Ramirez has already eaten and rested a bit, when Casimero, head coach Nonoy Neri, MP and other team members barged into the Tramway Restaurant on Roxas Boulevard for his second try to make weight.

Stripped bare, with his long hair trimmed, Casimero was right on the dot to the relief of Casimero, Neri and MP (Manny Pacquiao) Promotions president Sean Gibbons.

As it turned out, Casimero failed to shed the excess weight even after spending an hour at the sauna. It was only when they tried the old-school system of draping him with warm blankets did he sweat it out.

On Thursday, the 30-year-old Casimero promised to knock out Ramirez, 31, who is nearly 4 inches taller than the 5-foot-4 banger from Ormoc City.

Despite the extra effort Casimero spent, Neri remained confident of the three-division world champion’s chances of being victorious.

“Knockout ‘yan,” said Neri, who’s certain he can rehydrate Casimero properly in time for the headliner of the fight card undertaken by MP Promotions and ABS-CBN Sports with support from Sanman Promotions and Global Boxing Stars.

Ramirez told sportswriters on Friday he is very confident of beating Casimero (27-4 with 18 knockouts) and is also capable of pulling off a knockout.

“I’m 100% ready, physically and mentally,” said Ramirez, who carries an 18-3 record with 11 knockouts. “Yes I can knock him out. Just like any other boxer he can be knocked out,” Ramirez said via a translator.

Both Casimero and Ramirez are highly motivated for a decisive victory as the winner would likely challenge WBO bantamweight champion Zolani Tete next.

Pacquiao is expected to be at ringside along with Manila Mayor Isko Moreno for the event, which is free to the public. – Rappler.com