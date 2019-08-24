The grandson of the late boxing great Gabriel 'Flash' Elorde contends for a world crown versus Emanuel Navarrete

Published 7:33 PM, August 24, 2019

MAKING A MARK. Juan Miguel Elorde (left) looks to carve his own name in boxing. Photo by Alvin S. Go/Rappler

MANILA, Philippines – Juan Miguel Elorde gets the golden chance to rekindle the family’s boxing legacy when he challenges Mexican Emanuel Navarrete for the World Boxing Organization super bantamweight crown on Saturday, September 14 (Sunday, September 15, Philippine time) at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

The 32-year-old Mig, grandson of the late great Gabriel “Flash” Elorde, will be the first direct descendant to contend for a world crown in 52 years after the elder Elorde lost the World Boxing Association and World Boxing Council super featherweight titles to Yoshiaki Numata by majority decision in Tokyo in 1967.

Navarrete is fresh off a third-round knockout of Francisco de Vaca on August 17, but since his handlers thought he was hardly challenged, they decided to go for another fight in consonance with the Mexican Independence celebrations.

It so happened the top 3 contenders were all Filipinos – Marlon Tapales, Elorde, Albert Pagara – and Top Rank, which promotes Navarrete, opted for the No. 2-ranked Elorde.

Elorde’s parents, Liza and Johnny, who acts as his manager, accepted the offer on short notice because Mig is already preparing for a bout against a Japanese in September.

“He’s excited for the opportunity he’s long been waiting for,” Liza told sportswriters on Friday.

According to Liza, Mig, who turned pro in 2008 after getting a degree from De La Salle-College of St. Benilde, trains daily at the family owned Elorde Sports Complex in Sucat, Paranaque. Sparring sessions are every Monday Wednesday and Friday.

In a queer coincidence, Elorde and Navarrete tote similar 28-win, 1-loss cards, with the 24-year-old Mexican having the edge in knockouts with 24 against Elorde’s 15.

Elorde’s lone defeat was dealt by American Jerry Guevarra in 2011 in Las Vegas, while Navarrete suffered his against countryman Daniel Argueta in 2012. – Rappler.com