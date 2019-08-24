Casimero retains crown with Ramirez KO
MANILA, Philippines – Johnriel Casimero softened up Cesar Ramirez with body shots before finishing the Mexican off with a left uppercut and right hook in the 10th round to retain the World Boxing Organization interim bantamweight crown Saturday night, August 24 at San Andres Sports Complex.
As Ramirez’s mouthpiece flew out and he fell flat on his back, referee Ramon Pena did not even bother to count. The end of the slugfest came at the 2:23 mark.
True to his word, the Mexican gave Casimero a tough fight, even causing some anxiety as the pride of Ormoc City got winded starting the 5th round.
Drawing from his inner reserve, Casimero poured it all as the Mexican’s legs gave way with a torrent of body blows and posted his 28th win against 4 losses, 19 by knockout.
Ramirez recorded some bright moments in the 4th and 6th rounds as Casimero, after spending energy throwing head punches and chasing him, got tagged by a few solid shots.
Clearly, however, Casimero packs more power, with Ramirez also given standing 8 counts in the 3rd, 5th and 7th, when a left straight bloodied the nose of the Mexican who dropped his mouthpiece.
“Halos ubos na ako, kaya binigay ko na rin lahat (I’m almost spent so I gave all),” said Casimero, who is being groomed by MP Promotions president Sean Gibbons to challenge WBO bantamweight champion Zolani Tete on his next bout.
Ramirez fell to 18-4 with 11 knockouts.
Among those in attendance were Casimero’s benefactor Sen. Manny Pacquiao, who staged the fight card for free with the support of ABS-CBN.
According to Nonoy Neri, who supervised Casimero’s final stage of preparations at MP Boxing Stable in Davao City, bared that the three-division world champion was really intent on knocking out Ramirez.
That it came a little bit late and with a lot of struggle, hardly posed a concern for Neri.
He knew Casimero would keep his word.
Earlier former national amateur standout Criztian Laurente needed just 32 seconds to stop Christian Gabayeron in a lightweight bout and raised his record to 3-0, all by knockout.
Rio de Janeiro Olympian Charly Suarez put down Virgil Puton with body shots in the 1st round of a special lightweight tussle for his third straight KO victory in as many fights. – Rappler.com
