Fresh off a knockout win, Johnriel Casimero needs to return to training in a few weeks to gear up for his US title bout against Zolani Tete in November

Published 1:20 PM, August 25, 2019

BIG WIN. Johnriel Casimero (center) celebrates with his team and MP Promotions president Sean Gibbons (second from left) after a knockout victory over Cesar Ramirez. Photo by Alvin S. Go/Rappler

MANILA, Philippines – Johnriel Casimero will have little time to celebrate his knockout victory over Cesar Ramirez on Saturday night, August 24. In less than a month, he’ll have to return to the gym for a tougher, bigger test ahead – Zolani Tete.

Following his 10th round stoppage of the game Mexican at San Andres Sports Complex, Casimero, the World Boxing Organization interim bantamweight titlist, will get a crack at the WBO “regular” 118-pound champion in November in the United States.

That’s because the WBO has ordered Casimero and Tete to fight for the title within 90 days.

According to Sean Gibbons, president of MP (Manny Pacquiao) Promotions which handles Casimero, they’re going to pounce on the opportunity for the Philippines to produce another world champion.

“On Monday, Senator Manny Pacquiao and his MPP will make a significant offer along with our partner PBC (Premier Boxing Champions) to do the fight in the United States in November of this year,” Gibbons, an international matchmaker, said in a message.

“Senator Pacquiao is committed to creating the best scenarios for his MPP fighters to have a level playing field to win.”

Pacquiao took time off from his hectic schedule to be at ringside for the headliner of the fight card he staged for free with ABS-CBN.

Casimero said he would be ready for Tete, who withdrew from his World Boxing Super Series semifinal bout with Nonito Donaire in April following a right shoulder injury.

“I need to prepare well. Tete has power, is a good fighter, and has a very long reach,” Casimero said in Filipino on Sunday morning.

At 5-foot-9, Tete is taller and towers over Casimero by 5 inches. He holds a 28-3 record with 21 knockouts, including an 11-second stoppage of fellow South African Siboniso Gonya – the shortest for a world title fight – in 2017 in Belfast, Northern Ireland.

“I’ll go to (my hometown) Ormoc on Monday, rest for two weeks, and go to Davao to train with coach Nonoy (Neri),” said Casimero, the former International Boxing Federation flyweight and light flyweight and WBO light flyweight titlist.

According to Casimero, the plan is for him to spend the last month of his training for Tete at Wild Card Gym in Hollywood. – Rappler.com