Carlo Caesar Peñalosa sustains an injury as Maximino Flores takes the IBO flyweight title via split technical decision

Published 8:55 PM, August 25, 2019

HALTED. Carlo Caesar Peñalosa (right) suffers an injury from an accidental head butt against Maximino Flores. Photo by Alvin S. Go/Rappler

MANILA, Philippines – Carlo Caesar Peñalosa failed in his bid for the International Boxing Organization flyweight title on Sunday, August 25, yielding a split technical decision to Mexican Maximino Flores at TV5 Studio in Novaliches, Quezon City.

The fight for the vacant 112-pound belt was halted after the ring doctor declared Peñalosa unfit to continue due to a deep cut he sustained on the right eye lid following an accidental headbutt from Flores.

A judge sided with Peñalosa, 67-66, but the two other judges picked Flores, 67-66, and 68-67, as confirmed by IBO vice president Asia Pacific Steve Scott.

The 28-year-old, more experienced Flores, who was the aggressor for the most part of the bout, climbed to a 25-win, 4-loss, 1-draw record with 17 knockouts.

Peñalosa, 26, fell to 14-2 with 7 knockouts.

Taller by two inches at 5-foot-7, Flores used his longer reach to stalk Peñalosa, who was unable to land the big shot that could have turned the bout around.

Peñalosa, nephew of two-division world champions Gerry and Dodie Boy, weighed in at 115.5, while Flores checked in at 111. – Rappler.com