WATCH: Mark Magsayo vs Panya Uthok weigh-in
BOHOL, Philippines – Filipino fighter Mark "Magnifico" Magsayo puts his unbeaten record at stake when he battles Thai veteran Panya Uthok for the vacant WBC Asia and IBF Pan-Pacific featherweight titles at the Pride of Bohol in Tagbilaran City on Saturday, August 31.
A confident Magsayo, who carries a perfect 19-0 record with 14 knockouts, heads into the weigh-in declaring he’s in great shape for the homecoming fight against Uthok (53-6, 35 KO).
GAB bantamweight champion Giovanni “Little Giant” Escaner (19-4, 12 KO), undefeated newbie Franco Serafica (3-0, 1 KO) and the redemption-seeking veteran Powell Balaba (9-30-1, 5 KO) are also among the Filipino undercard fighters in the event presented by Vladimir Boxing Promotions. – Rappler.com
