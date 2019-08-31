BOHOL, Philippines – Mark “Magnifico” Magsayo’s homecoming tour has been nothing short of a success.

Fighting for the first time under Vladimir Boxing Promotions in its debut show Pride of Bohol at Tagbilaran City, Magsayo defeated Thai Panya Uthok via unanimous decision to win the vacant WBC Asia featherweight championship here on Saturday, August 31.

Magsayo successfully preserved his sterling fight record, now standing at 20-0 with 14 knockouts. Meanwhile, the veteran Uthok goes back home carrying a 53-7 slate with 35 KOs.

The Boholano brawler came out more aggressively in the first two rounds, with Uthok coming out unfazed and just smiling at his foe’s efforts.

It took 3 quick left hits from Magsayo midway through the 4th round before Uthok got visibly rocked. However, the Thai powerhouse answered right back with a jaw hit to slightly create momentum.

Magsayo then continued to fire a hailstorm of hits through the middle rounds with Uthok not giving much back, if any at all. By the 7th round, the 24-year-old knockout artist brought in more power shots which only made Uthok ask for more.

Uthok got some shots through in Round 9, but the volume was simply not there in comparison to Magsayo’s relentless flurry. And as the fight’s twilight neared, his impatience with Uthok’s sturdy and unblemished frame then started to show.

Magsayo started to throw 8 to 10-punch combos with Uthok still not throwing anything back. After what seemed like an eternity of one-sided punching, the final bell eventually sounded with Magsayo running away with the easy win.

Both fighters came off extended layoffs from the ring, with Magsayo skipping the entirety of 2018 due to contract issues with his previous promoter. Uthok, meanwhile, did not fight in 2017 and only had 3 bouts ever since.

The 29-year-old Uthok is no stranger to winning against Filipinos, having defeated at least 20 other Pinoy fighters over the years. Most notably, he TKOed AJ “Bazooka” Banal (36-2-1, 23 KO) at the Mall of Asia Arena back in 2012.

Meanwhile, in Magsayo’s last fight in Bohol, he won the WBO International featherweight title by defeating Shota Hayashi (30-7-1, 18 KO) via unanimous decision.

In the undercard, Giovanni Escaner (20-4, 12 KO) retained the Philippine bantamweight championship with a split decision win over Renoel Pael while Virgel Vitor (15-2, 9 KO) knocked out a hapless Alan Alberca (11-4, 6 KO) in the 4th round.

And in the earlier bouts, knockout artist Danrick Sumabong (10-2, 8 KO) survived a very game Jonathan Francisco (10-12-1, 4 KO) via split decision while Charlie Malupangue (9-4-3, 6 KO) kept Powell Balaba (9-31-1, 5 KO) slipping with a unanimous decision win. – Rappler.com