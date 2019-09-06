UNPREDICTABLE. Pundits expect a thrilling bout between topnotch 105-pound fighters Samuel Salva (left) and Pedro Taduran. Photo by Alvin S. Go/Rappler

MANILA, Philippines – Either Samuel Salva or Pedro Taduran will join the ranks of Filipino world champions after their collision for the vacant International Boxing Federation minimumweight crown on Saturday, September 7, at the Philippine Navy Gym in Taguig City.

The unbeaten Salva (17-0, 10 knockouts) is ranked No. 1 while Taduran (13-2, 10 knockouts) is ranked No. 3 in the 105-pound division, leading fight pundits to predict an exciting battle from beginning to end.

While Salva totes the better record with more bouts, Taduran is perceived to be the more experienced having fought and lost to Thai Wanheng Meyanothin for the World Boxing Association minimumweight title in 2018.

According to Taduran, he learned a great deal from that title duel and is raring to show it against Salva, who trained in Iligan City under Raffy Jimenez, cousin of Joven Jimenez, chief trainer and manager of IBF super flyweight titlist Jerwin Ancajas.

Both Salva and Taduran trained hard for the headliner of the fight card being undertaken by MP (Manny Pacquiao) Promotions through its president, Sean Gibbons.

Showing their readiness, Salva and Taduran were right on the dot at 105 pounds during the official weigh-in on Friday.

IBF president Daryl Peoples, Gibbons, also an international matchmaker, and Jimenez are convinced Salva-Taduran is a “50-50 fight,” with the winner barging into the elite company of Pacquiao, Nonito Donaire and Ancajas, who’ll defend his crown for the eighth time against a yet to be named foe in November in the United States.

Salva was supposed to train alongside Ancajas at Marine Base Camp in Ternate, Cavite, but it did not work out as Team Ancajas was offered the Philippine Navy training facility in San Antonio, Zambales.

According to Salva, it’s high time for him to flaunt the skills sharpened by his training in Iligan City, while Taduran said he’s not going to put to waste the title opportunity accorded him by MP Promotions after falling short against Meyanothin.

In the chief support, Giemel Magramo (23-1, 19 KOs) and late substitute Richard Claveras (18-6-2, 15 knockouts) battle in a non-title eight-round bout.

Magramo and Komgrich Nantapech (25-5, 16 KOs) were slated to figure in an IBF world title flyweight eliminator, but the Thai got downed by food poisoning. – Rappler.com