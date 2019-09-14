MANILA, Philippines – The odds will be against Juan Miguel Elorde when he seeks Mexican Emanuel Navarrete’s World Boxing Organization super bantamweight crown on Saturday, September 14 (Sunday, September 15, Philippine time) at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The 32-year-old Juan Mig, grandson of the late Gabriel "Flash" Elorde, the greatest Filipino boxer of his era, has been tagged a 10-1 underdog against the 24-year-old Navarrete, who wields power in both hands.

Though they both tote 28-win, 1-loss slates, Navarrete owns 21 knockouts, including 10 in his last 11 fights, against Juan Mig’s 15.

For another, Navarrete, whose KO victims include Filipinos Glenn Porras and John Gemino, has met tougher opposition than Juan Mig, the reigning WBO Asia Pacific super bantamweight champion.

Juan Mig knows he’ll be facing a formidable foe in Navarrete, who vanquished challenger Francisco de Vaca in just 3 rounds on August 17, prompting him to return to the ring in less than a month.

But Juan Mig, who checked in at 121.2 pounds against Navarrete’s 121.8 during the official weigh-in on Friday, is determined to retrace the path of The Flash, who was world 130-pound champion from 1960 to 1967.

Juan Mig said during the final press conference on Thursday he accepted the fight with Navarrete in short notice because “it’s an opportunity of a lifetime and his dream is to become a world champion.”

Juan Mig, son of boxing personalities Johnny and Liza, trained mostly at the family owned Elorde Boxing Gym in Sucat, Parañaque, before flying to Los Angeles last week for the final phase of his training at Marvin Somodio’s newly opened Combinations Boxing Academy in Lawndale City.

Somodio will be at Juan Mig’s corner with his father, brother Juan Martin and conditioning coach Dan Rose. – Rappler.com