MANILA, Philippines – Juan Miguel Elorde came out to fight, but Emanuel Navarrete proved to be too skillful and too powerful on Saturday night, September 14 (Sunday, September 15, Manila time), at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

With Elorde knocked down ^in the 3rd round and being bombarded by heavy punches in the fourth, referee Russel Mora waved off the bout 26 seconds into the round, enabling the Mexican star to retain the World Boxing Organization super bantamweight crown for the third time within the year.

Tagged as a heavy underdog, Elorde opened up as the aggressor, connecting on a couple of overhand lefts as Navarrete took a guarded stance and bided his time.

It came in the 2nd round as Navarrete started connecting to the body and head of the Filipino warrior, grandson of the late great Flash Elorde.

Having sized up his foe, Navarrete intensified his up and down assault with a left and right combination that hurt Elorde and forced Mora to call a knockdown late in the 3rd.

The 32-year-old Elorde gamely answered in the 4th round, but Navarrete pounced on him again with solid blows that prompted Mora to step in and reward the 24-year-old Mexican with his 29th win, 25 by knockout, against a loss 7 years ago.

Since then, Navarrete has chalked up 24 straight victories, including stoppages over Filipinos Glenn Porras and Jhon Gemino.

Elorde suffered his second loss, both in the United States, against 28 wins with 15 knockouts.

While Elorde and his parents, boxing promoter Johnny and Liza, will have to ponder upon Mig's ring career, Navarrete is expected to have a fourth title fight in December.

Top Rank honcho Bob Arum, who promotes Navarrete, earlier announced he plans to pit his prized ward against unbeaten World Boxing Council 122-pound champion Rey Vargas (34-0, 22 KOs), in a unification duel. – Rappler.com