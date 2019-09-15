MANILA, Philippines – Romero Duno continued to impress with an 8th round stoppage of Ivan Delgado to keep the World Boxing Organization NABO lightweight title on Saturday, September 14, (Sunday, September 5, Manila time) at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California.

Touted as a probable world champion, Duno overpowered Delgado, battering the American in the 7th round so much that Delgado's corner decided not to let him go through the 8th.

While Duno was elated by his 21st victory, 16 by knockout, against a loss, he made it clear after the bout that his eyes were really focused on unbeaten American-Mexican prospect Ryan Garcia (18-0, 15 KOs).

Despite coming in at 135 pounds against Delgado's 139.4, which was 4 pounds over the limit, the 24-year-old Duno was clearly the stronger and better fighter.

Delgado's best round came in the 4th when he feinted several times and sneaked in counterpunches.

Once Duno got wind of the ploy, however, the Cotabato City native now based in Los Angeles pounded Delgado in the body and head, moving away fast enough to avoid the counters in the sixth and seventh.

Duno, who posted his 12th straight win, is being trained by former world champion Rodel Mayol and is under Sanman Promotions of JC Manangquil.

If the Duno-Garcia fight pushes through, it would most likely be held in November, according to reports. – Rappler.com