MANILA, Philippines – Jerwin Ancajas will be up against a very dangerous foe in Jonathan Javier Rodriguez in his eighth defense of the International Boxing Federation super flyweight crown on November 2 (November 3, Manila time) at Home Dignity Center in Carson, California.

While Ancajas was impressive in a seventh-round knockout of Ryuichi Funai in Stockton last May, Rodriguez wielded scary power in his last fight in June, rendering Felipe Orucuta comatose in a tenth-round stoppage.

Orucuta, a two-time world title contender, was operated on for a blood clot on his brain and survived the ordeal, but won't be able to fight anymore.

Now, the 24-year-old Rodriguez, who holds an impressive 21-1 record with 15 knockouts, wants to wrest the 115-pound title away from Ancajas, 27, who is 31-1-2 with 21 KOs.

According to Joven Jimenez, Rodriguez is a come-forward slugger ready to trade punches and definitely poses a threat.

That's why Jimenez is making sure Ancajas will be in optimum form on fight night.

Jimenez said Ancajas is deep in training and is already sparring for 8 rounds at the Naval Education and Doctrine Command, where they're pitching camp, in San Antonio, Zambales.

The plan is for Ancajas to round up his sparring in the country before flying over to the United States at least two weeks before the bout.

This will be Ancajas' second to the last fight under Top Rank Promotions, after which the pride of Panabo City and adopted son of Magallanes, Cavite, will be fully managed by Manny Pacquiao Promotions, headed by international matchmaker Sean Gibbons. – Rappler.com