MANILA, Philippines – Kevin Belingon seeks a decisive finish against Bibiano Fernandes in their fourth meeting for the bantamweight belt in ONE Championship: Century, which will be staged in Japan on October 13.

"It's hard to tell how it will end, but I'm looking for a knockout so that all talks will be settled," Belingon said.

Outpointing Fernandes to wrest the belt in their second clash, Belingon lost the title after being disqualified due to illegal blows in their third duel.

This time, Belingon expressed confidence that nothing can stop him from reclaiming lost glory.

"It's hard to leave this to the judges because there would be doubts there. I have to get that knockout win," Belingon said.

"More than ever, I am familiar with Bibiano – his style, the way he moves. I already know what to expect and what I'll do in our fourth match."

"For our game plan, I'm leaving it to coach Mark Sangiao so I can effectively counter his striking and takedowns."

And with some of his Team Lakay stablemates losing their titles in their respective divisions, there is no better time for Belingon to get a win.

"This is so important for us. If we get the belt back, I think it will prove that we're the No. 1 in Asia," said Belingon.

Belingon said he draws inspiration from teammate Joshua Pacio, who recaptured his ONE strawweight belt from Yosuke Saruta.

"I am inspired by Joshua because he got his belt back. Now I have to get mine back and bring it home to Baguio." – Rappler.com