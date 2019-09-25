MANILA, Philippines – The son of former professional boxer Rolando Navarette was gunned down on Monday, September 23, in General Santos City.

In a report by Inquirer.net, the police said that Rolando Navarette Jr, 23, was walking with his live-in partner to a nearby store in Barangay Lagao around 8 pm and was shot by two still unidentified assailants who were on board a motorcycle.

The victim, who had a short-lived career in professional boxing, was declared dead on arrival at the Socsargen County Hospital.

The police were able to recover two spent shells believed to be from a caliber .45 pistol.

The elder Navarrete was a regional boxing sensation in the '80s as he boasts a professional record of 56 wins, 33 of which are from knockouts, 15 losses and 3 draws.

Going by the moniker "Bad Boy from Dadiangas," he held the WBC World super featherweight and NABF World super featherweight titles, but his career went downhill when he was convicted of sexual assault, causing him to serve 3 years in Hawaiian prison. – Rappler.com