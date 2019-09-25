MANILA, Philippines – Bulgarian boxer Boris Stanchov collapsed and died in the ring on Saturday, September 21 and found to be fighting under his cousin Isus Velichkov's license.

Reports suggested that Stanchov died of cardiac arrest in the 5th round in his bout against Ardit Murja at an event in Albania. He was 21.

Stanchov was reportedly wobbly on his feet even early on in the match and was eventually floored by a left jab from Murja. The fight was immediately called off as the medical staff rushed to the Bulgarian who was lying on the ground at his corner. However, he could not be resuscitated and died on the spot.

Albanian news outlets said that he was found to be fighting under his cousin Velichkov's name and medical records "in order to build up experience and avoid adding any losses to his name."

Velichkov also came forward and revealed that his cousin has been fighting under his name for over a year.

The shock incident of mistaken identity prompted an investigation by the Bulgarian Professional Boxing Union to determine how the names and documents were changed.

The WBC released a statement to pay tribute to the tragic death of Stanchov, but also initially made a mistake when it identified the boxer as Velichkov.

"Although the ring doctors did their best to save his life, the death was almost immediate," the statement said. – Rappler.com