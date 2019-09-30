MANILA, Philippines – Eumir Marcial, a silver medalist in the recently concluded World Boxing Championship, will head the Philippine boxing team in the Southeast Asian (SEA) Games that the country will host later this year.

The middleweight Marcial will gun for a third gold medal in the SEA Games, while Carlo Paalam (light flyweight), Rogen Ladon (flyweight), Ian Clark Bautista (bantamweight), and Charly Suarez (lightweight) look to impress.

Also in the lineup are James Palicte (light welterweight), Joel Bacho (welterweight), and John Tupas-Marvin (light heavyweight).

In the distaff side will be Josie Gabuco (light flyweight), Irish Magno (flyweight), Aira Villegas (bantamweight), Nesthy Petecio (featherweight), and Risa Pasuit (lightweight).

However, Association of Boxing Alliances in the Philippines secretary-general Ed Picson said this list is not "cast in stone."

"We reserve the right to replace any boxer who does not live up to the criteria set by the coaching staff, which includes not only performance in the ring or the gym, but also in terms of punctuality, attitude, and overall behavior."

"All the teams are allowed to replace any boxer until the official weigh-in, which is a day before the competition starts on December 3," Picson added.

Heading the coaching staff are Ronald Chavez (men's team), Nolito Velasco (women's team), and foreign consultant Don Abnett. – Rappler.com