MANILA, Philippines – Jerwin Ancajas reached the apex of his training for his eighth title defense on Tuesday, October 1, sparring for 12 rounds at the Naval Education and Doctrine Command in San Antonio, Zambales.

Priming up for his International Boxing Federation super flyweight battle with Mexican Jonathan Javier Rodriguez on Saturday, November 2 (Sunday, November 3, Philippine time), Ancajas will have another 12-round session of 6 rounds each with his 6 sparring partners on Friday, October 4, before gradually slowing down.

After Ancajas' 12-rounder against Daniel Lim, John Mark Alimane, Miller Alapormina, Alexis Abilar, Angelo Beltran, and George Nuez, chief trainer Joven Jimenez said he's satisfied with the results.

"He (Ancajas) did well," Jimenez said in Filipino. "He didn't get tired although it was a real battle against all of them as they came in fresh."

According to Jimenez, Ancajas needs to be in optimum form as Rodriguez is a relentless attacker who isn't afraid to mix it up and packs power.

Of course, Jimenez also saw flaws in the armor of Rodriguez, who totes a 21-1 record with 15 knockouts.

In particular, Jimenez wants Ancajas (31-1-2, 21 knockouts) to exploit Rodriguez's limited footwork in their title duel at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California.

That's why Jimenez – who is being assisted by Jesar Ancajas, Fernando Parcon, and Archimedes Tabor – is giving emphasis on Ancajas' physical conditioning.

Ancajas knows this, of course.

"Kailangan ang stamina at timing (I need stamina and timing)," said Ancajas, who feels more focused for the 12-round bout than when he fought and beat Japanese challenger Ruichi Funai by 7th round stoppage on May 4 in Stockton, California. "He is also young (24 years old) and strong."

Team Ancajas will fly to Los Angeles on October 8, where they will be met at the airport by international matchmaker and president of MP (Manny Pacquiao) Promotions Sean Gibbons and his son Brendan, en route to Carson. – Rappler.com