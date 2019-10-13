MANILA, Philippines – Only the debuting Lito "Thunder Kid" Adiwang ended up in the winning column as 4 other Filipino fighters dropped their respective matches in the ONE Championship: Century on Sunday, October 13 at Ryogoku Kokugikan in Tokyo, Japan.

The full-day event, divided in two cards, featured 5 Filipino fighters – 3 fought with championship at stake.

Adiwang (10-2) kicked off the Filipinos’ campaign with an impressive victory in his debut as he finished his Japanese foe, Senzo Ikeda (12-8-1), via TKO, 1:57 into the opening round of his bout.

Team Lakay phenom Lito Adiwang makes a huge splash in his ONE debut, defeating Pancrase World Champion Senzo Ikeda via TKO! @TeamLakay #WeAreONE #ONEChampionship #ONECentury pic.twitter.com/cLbSjdUf47 — ONE Championship (@ONEChampionship) October 13, 2019

The 26-year-old fighter from Team Lakay got creative on the ground and sneaked in a tight scarf-hold armlock in the opening salvo.

Senzo, though, did not tap out and successfully stood up but Adiwang's submission attempt already dealt damage and gave the Japanese brawler a dislocated right arm that forced the referee to call the match off.

Adiwang successfully joined ONE Championship's main roster after his stint in Rich Franklin's ONE Warrior Series.

Aside from Adiwang's successful entry, everything turned downhill as the crowd never saw another Filipino hand raised in the middle of the cage.

Vera vs Aung La

Brandon "The Truth" Vera (16-8) had an explosive start, but came out short as Aung La "The Burmese Phyton" N Sang (26-10) retained his ONE light heavyweight title in the main event of ONE: Century Part II.

WHAT. A. BATTLE!

ONE two-division World Champion Aung La N Sang caps off a historic night in Tokyo with a MASSIVE TKO win over Brandon Vera to retain the ONE Light Heavyweight World Title!@AungLaNSang @Verafied #WeAreONE #ONEChampionship #ONECentury pic.twitter.com/esE9sSDSdy — ONE Championship (@ONEChampionship) October 13, 2019

Vera looked more active in the opening round as he bombarded the hero from Myanmar with body kicks.

The 2nd round turned into a street fight as both giants exchanged blows in the middle of the ring, but Vera seemed to run out of gas late in the round after they exchanged spinning elbows.

The 42-year-old Filipino then dropped to the ground while Aung La didn't waste any time and smothered the heavyweight champion with heavy punches that forced the referee to step in and stop the contest.

Aung La now won his last 7 fights while Vera suffered from his first defeat since 2013.

Belingon vs Fernandes

The explosive defense of Kevin "The Silencer" Belingon (20-7) simply didn't work against his longtime rival Bibiano "The Flash" Fernandes (24-4) as he tapped out halfway through the 2nd round.

THE UNDISPUTED BANTAMWEIGHT KING

Bibiano Fernandes puts a definitive end to his rivalry with Kevin Belingon, forcing the tap with a second-round rear-naked choke!#WeAreONE #ONEChampionship #ONECentury pic.twitter.com/oB9U8hBXAF — ONE Championship (@ONEChampionship) October 13, 2019

In their fourth match up, "The Flash" definitely cleared all doubts and easily defended his ONE bantamweight crown in front of the Japanese crowd.

Fernandes did not waste any time and immediately brought the fight on the canvas, but Belingon managed to escape just before time ran out in the opening round.

The Brazilian fighter stuck to his game plan in the 2nd round and read the former Filipino champion like an open book as he instantly locked Belingon with a rear-naked choke when he tried to carve his way out of the ground.

Belingon dropped 3 of his 4 matches against Fernandes, now twice via submission.

Kingad vs Johnson

Meanwhile, Danny "The King" Kingad (14-2) couldn't take his crown as he bowed to former UFC champion Demetrious "Mighty Mouse" Johnson (30-3) via unanimous decision in the Flyweight World Grand Prix finals.

ONE FLYWEIGHT WORLD GRAND PRIX CHAMPION

Demetrious "Mighty Mouse" Johnson claims the inaugural tournament crown with an awesome performance against a game Danny Kingad!@MightyMouse #WeAreONE #ONEChampionship #ONECentury pic.twitter.com/AhNKRl1Dhe — ONE Championship (@ONEChampionship) October 13, 2019

The Filipino finalist from Team Lakay decorated his foe's face with bruises and displayed amazing defense, but Johnson's masterful grappling brought "The King" to his knees.

Kingad looked aggressive as soon as the bell rang but Johnson quickly took the young brawler to the ground where he threw submission attempts that didn't connect.

More of the same happened in the next two rounds as DJ virtually controlled all the space on the ring to shut every fightback attempt of Kingad in the 2nd and 3rd.

Banario vs Aoki

Team Lakay capped its day with another loss as Honorio "The Rock" Banario (14-10) had to tap out against crowd-favorite Shinya "Tobikan Judan" Aoki (44-9) in the very 1st round.

It didn't take long before Banario fell victim to the 36-year-old Japanese veteran, who simply overpowered the Filipino as he squeezed in a d'arce choke 54 seconds into the 1st round.

Banario has yet to win a bout this year and currently on a three-game skid while Aoki, who also forced Eduard Folayang to tap out last March, bounced back from his tough loss against Christian Lee last May.

For the main event of the first part of the event, Angela "Unstoppable" Lee (10-2) ended her losing skid and retained her atomweight title as she stopped Chinese superstar "The Panda" Xiong Jing Nan (14-2) in the 5th round via rear-naked choke.

The Singaporean champion came from back-to-back defeats, including her TKO slump against Xiong last March and a decision loss against the Brazilian grappling beast Michelle Nicolini, before her successful title defense.

STILL "UNSTOPPABLE"

Angela Lee submits Xiong Jing Nan late in Round 5 to win their back-and-forth rematch and retain the ONE Women's Atomweight World Title!@AngelaLeeMMA #WeAreONE #ONEChampionship #ONECentury pic.twitter.com/yHeiOIemYa — ONE Championship (@ONEChampionship) October 13, 2019

Angela's brother, Christian "The Warrior" Lee (13-3) extended his win streak to 4 and proved dominant in the lightweight division as he nabbed a decision victory over Saygid Guseyn Arslanaliev (8-2) in the Lightweight World Grand Prix finals.

Christian, who won the ONE lightweight crown last May, stepped up for the injured Eddie Alvarez just a few weeks ago.

ONE: Century Part 1 Main Card

Main Card

Atomweight Title: Angela Lee (SIN)def. Jing Nan Xiong (CHN) via submission (Rd. 5, RNC)

Flyweight Grand Prix Final: Demetrious Johnson (USA) def. Danny Kingad (PHI) via UD

Muay Thai: Janet Todd (USA) def. Ekaterina Vandaryeva (BLR) via KO (Rd.2)

Lightweight Grand Prix Final: Christian Lee (SIN) def. Saygid Guseyn Arslanaliev (TUR) via UD

Preliminary Card

Yuya Wakamatsu (JPN) def. Dae Hwan Kim (KOR) via UD

Muay Thai: Sam-a Gaiyanghadao (THA) def. Darren Rolland (FRA) via KO (Rd.2)

Yushin Okami (JPN) def. Agilan Thani (MAL) via SD

Itsuki Hirata (JPN) def. Rika Ishige (THA) via submission (Rd. 2, armbar)

Lito Adiwang (PHI) def. Senzo Ikeda (JPN) via TKO (Rd. 1)

Chang Min Yoon (KOR) def. Phoe Thaw (MYA) via submission (Rd.1, RNC)

Won Il Kwon (KOR) def. Sunoto Peringkat (INA) via TKO (Rd 1)

ONE: Century Part 2

Light Heavyweight Title: Aung La N Sang (MYA) def. Brandon Vera (PHI) via TKO (Rd.2)

Shinya Aoki (JPN) def. Honorio Banario via submission (Rd.1, d'arce shoke)

Bantamweight title: Bibiano Fernandes (BRA) def. Kevin Belingon via submission (Rd.2, RNC)

Muay Thai Flyweight Title: Rodtang Jitmuangnon (THA) def. Walter Goncalves (BRA) via SD

Kickboxing Featherweight Grand Prix: Giorgio Petrosyan (ITA) def. Samy Sana (FRA) via UD

Arjan Bhullar (IND) def. Mauro Cerilli (ITA) via UD

Preliminary Card

Mei Yamaguchi (JPN) def. Jenny Huang (TPE) via UD

Yosuke Saruta (JPN) def. Daichi Kitakata (JPN) via KO (Rd.2)

Shoko Sato (JPN) def. Rafael Silva (BRA) via TKO (Rd.2)

Hirouki Tetsuka (JPN) def. Hernani Perpetuo (BRA) via UD

Takasuke Kume (JPN) def. Koshi Matsumoto (JPN) via UD

