MANILA, Philippines – Nesthy Petecio emerged as the second Filipina world boxing champion as she ruled the featherweight division of the 2019 AIBA Women's World Boxing Championships on Sunday, October 13 in Ulan Ude, Russia.

Petecio won via split decision over the host country's bet, Liudmila Vorontsove, with 3 judges – Australia (30-27), Korea (3027) and Ireland (29-28) – giving Petecio the nod, while Japan (30-27) and Argentina (29-28) had it for the Russian.

Despite the din of the highly partisan crowd, Petecio kept her composure and delivered the clearer and more solid blows in the three-round affair.

The 27-year-old pug ends the Philippines' world championship gold-medal drought, 7 years since Josie Gabuco's conquest of the light flyweight division over China's Shiqu Xu, who was also the host country's bet back then.

Amateur Boxing Association of the Philippines (ABAP) president Ricky Vargas was elated with the result.

"Nesthy desereved the win. Not only because she fought brilliantly but also because she sacrificed so much for this, I am shedding tears of joy for her," said Vargas.

He also gave credit to coaches Boy Velasco and Reynaldo Galido for their mentorship. "Actually, the entire ABAP coaching staff headed by coach Pat Gaspi deserves the credit, including our foreign consultant Don Abnett. They did a great job," Vargas added.

Petecio is also working towards winning her first Southeast Asian Games gold medal when the country hosts the regional biennial meet starting November.

The SEA Games boxing tournament is slated to run from December 2 to 7 at the PICC Forum in Pasay. – with reports from Beatrice Go/Rappler.com