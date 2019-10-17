MANILA, Philippines – The hard grind over, Jerwin Ancajas flies to Los Angeles on Friday, October 18 to wrap up his preparations for his eighth defense of the International Boxing Federation super flyweight crown.

Making full use of time, Ancajas will still do light training in the morning at the Naval Education, Training and Doctrine Command in San Antonio, Zambales, before heading to Manila for the night flight to the United States.

According to chief trainer Joven Jimenez, Ancajas is on the tapering stage of his workouts and focus will be on maintaining fine form and weight reduction upon their arrival in Carson, California, where his title duel with Mexican Jonathan Javier Rodriguez is slated at Dignity Health Sports Park on Saturday, November 2 (Sunday, November 3, Philippine time).

“We’re right on track. Jerwin is already at 95%,” said Jimenez. “His weight is also in check,” adding Ancajas’ weight hovers at 125 to 126 pounds, 10 to 11 pounds over the division limit.

In charge of monitoring Ancajas’ weight is dietician/nutritionist Jeaneth Aro, who’ll be leaving with Team Ancajas. She also supervised Ancajas’ weight loss program for his seventh title defense against Japanese Ryuichi Funai, who he knocked out in the 7th round.

On Thursday, Ancajas sparred for 6 rounds with 3 partners from Survival Camp, his home base with Jimenez in Magallanes, Cavite.

After training, Ancajas, a reserve Master Chief Petty Officer in the Philippine Navy, was given a sendoff by officials and staff of NETDC, which is under the command of Rear Admiral Loumer Bernabe.

Ancajas also did 6 rounds of sparring on Tuesday and Jimenez saw to it that he gets to figure out various styles by pitting him alternately against 6 partners.

Jimenez said they will hold light training and, probably, a few more rounds of sparring, at Freddie Roach’s Wild Card Gym in Hollywood, where Ancajas’ benefactor, eight-division world champion Manny Pacquiao, trains for his Las Vegas fights.

Team Ancajas, which also includes assistant trainer Fernando Parcon and consultant Mike Salvador will be met at LAX by international matchmaker and MP (Manny Pacquiao) Promotions president Sean Gibbons en route to Carson. – Rappler.com