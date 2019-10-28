MANILA, Philippines – The weight watch continues for Jerwin Ancajas as he winds down preparations for his title duel with Mexican Jonathan Rodriguez on Saturday, November 2 (Sunday, November 3, Philippine time) at the Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California.

From 126 pounds upon arrival in the United States last week, Ancajas was down to 122 on October 25 and is projected to be under the 115-pound limit on the official weigh-in on November 1.

Closely monitoring the food and nutrient intake of the International Boxing Federation super flyweight champion is nutritionist-dietitian Jeaneth Aro, who was brought along by chief trainer Joven Jimenez to see to it Ancajas sheds excess pounds without sacrificing power, speed, and stamina.

Ancajas weighed 121 on the team's scale, but international matchmaker Sean Gibbons, president of MP (Manny Pacquiao) Promotions, acquired a more reliable version of the scale where the reading turned out to be a pound higher.

Trusting Aro's system, which was mainly responsible for Ancajas going under at 114.2 against Japanese Ryuichi Funai without noticeable loss of stamina and power, Jimenez focused on reviewing the fight plans they have charted in training camp at Naval Education, Training and Doctrine Command in San Antonio, Zambales.

Ancajas was fitted with a customized mouthguard by Dr. Ed de la Vega, who does the same work for world champions like Pacquiao.

Recently, Ancajas sparred for 4 rounds with Filipino Joebert Alvarez at Boxing Works Gym, just 15 minutes away from the apartment where Team Ancajas is billeted, with focus on Rodriguez's orthodox stance.

Ancajas then did roadwork at the Perry Park in the morning followed by mitts session with Jimenez.

Former pro boxer Todd Makelim arrived on Friday to serve not only as Ancajas' cut man but help Jimenez and assistant trainer Fernando Parcon in honing up Ancajas for his eighth title defense against the dangerous Rodriguez.

Thus far, Ancajas (31-1-2 with 21 knockouts) is the slight favorite to beat Rodriguez (21-1, 15 knockouts) and further lengthen his stint as the IBF's longest reigning champion. – Rappler.com