MANILA, Philippines – Manny Pacquiao issued yet another challenge to Floyd Mayweather – and he had a good friend to do it with.

In a video posted on his Instagram account, Pacquiao said Mayweather should come see him for a "real fight," but if the unbeaten American boxer wants otherwise, then he should face Ma instead.

"Floyd Mayweather, if you want a real fight, fight me. If you want an exhibition, my guy, my friend Jack Ma will take care of you," Pacquiao said after sparring with the Chinese business magnate.

Ma, one of the wealthiest people in the world after hitting it big with e-commerce giant Alibaba, did not seem to back down.

"Yeah, I am ready, any time, any place. Manny's team is ready," Ma said.



It has been more than 4 years since Pacquiao and Mayweather fought for the first time, with the Filipino boxing icon surrendering a unanimous decision loss.

Through the years, rumors of a rematch between the two swirled, but all fell through as Mayweather retired from boxing for the third time in 2016 after another blockbuster duel with UFC star Conor McGregor.

Mayweather returned to the ring at the end of 2018, but only for an exhibition match, dominating Japanese Tenshin Nasukawa.

Pacquiao, meanwhile, currently holds the World Boxing Association welterweight title after defeating erstwhile unbeaten Keith Thurman in July. – Rappler.com