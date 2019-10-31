MANHATTAN BEACH, USA – Jerwin Ancajas’ metabolism works so fast making weight for his eighth defense of the International Boxing Federation super flyweight crown proved to be a breeze.

After an hour-long light workout on Wednesday, October 30 (Thursday, October 31, Philippine time) at the second floor of their Airbnb quarters at Spreckles Lane in Redondo Beach, California, Ancajas cracked the 115-pound barrier at 114.8, two days ahead of his title duel with Mexican Jonathan Rodriguez on November 2 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, also in California.

The sudden plunge from 116.2 pounds after his morning run and training prompted dietitian/nutritionist Jeaneth Aro to feed Ancajas with rice and fried salmon, coupled by her formulated recovery drink.

Even chief trainer Joven Jimenez was surprised with the ease Ancajas shed off 7 pounds since Team Ancajas’ arrival here on October 18.

Like Aro, Jimenez expected Ancajas to hit the division limit on Thursday night.

“It was a little bit too fast and too soon,” said Jimenez in Filipino. “But it’s nice to be in this position.”

According to Jimenez, it helped a lot that Ancajas was calm and happy throughout their training camp here.

Fact is, Ancajas was smiling during Wednesday’s workout that consists of shadow boxing, skipping ropes, and mitts session with Jimenez, which saw them horsing around in the last round.

A smiling Ancajas even set the timer of the cell phone used to take the group photo of those present, including assistant trainer Fernando Parcon, cut man Todd Makelim, team consultant Mike Salvador, and Brendan Gibbons, the ever helpful son of MP (Manny Pacquiao) Promotions president Sean Gibbons.

With the fight plan laid out, the weight concerns settled, focus now shifts to keeping Ancajas in optimum form for his showdown with the dangerous Rodriguez, who has yet to hit town from Tijuana, Mexico, where he held training camp.

If Ancajas (31-1-2, with 21 knockouts) beats Rodriguez (21-1, 15 knockouts), Sean Gibbons has promised the pride of Panabo City and adopted son of Magallanes, Cavite, a crack at Mexican Juan Francisco Estrada, the division’s acknowledged king, in the first quarter of 2020. – Rappler.com