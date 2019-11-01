REDONDO BEACH, USA – Jerwin Ancajas retained the International Boxing Federation super flyweight crown without throwing a punch on Thursday, October 31 (Friday, November 1, Philippine time).

His title duel with Jonathan Rodriguez on November 2 was scrapped after the Mexican encountered visa issues and would be unable to complete the required medicals on time.

International matchmaker Sean Gibbons, president of MP (Manny Pacquiao) Promotions, relayed the startling development to Joven Jimenez, Ancajas' chief trainer.

While disappointed that their three-month long preparations went for naught, they got solace when informed by Gibbons that Ancajas will likely defend his belt for the eighth time on December 7 in Puebla, Mexico.

Whether it will be against Rodriguez or another fighter is still up in the air.

"It's okay, no problem," said Jimenez in Filipino. "It's normal in boxing for a fight not to push through."

The initial plan is for Team Ancajas to stay in the US and train in Las Vegas for the supposed fight which was confirmed by Bob Arum, top honcho of Top Rank Promotions, which holds the rights for Ancajas' next two bouts.

Jimenez said he will confer with Ancajas first before making a decision on whether to return home first or stay behind.

Ancajas made weight as early as Wednesday night, posting 114.8 after a light workout, and is in optimum form physically for his tussle with the dangerous Rodriguez, who rendered two-time world title contender Felipe Orucuta comatose on June 7.

Rather than sulk, Team Ancajas, which also includes assistant trainer Fernando Parcon, cut man Todd Makelim, dietitian Jeaneth Aro and Jesar Ancajas, brother of Jerwin, will hold a mini party. – Rappler.com