REDONDO BEACH, USA – Jerwin Ancajas' excitement turned into disappointment after learning that his title duel with Jonathan Rodriguez has been cancelled on Thursday, October 31 (Friday, November 1, Philippine time).

But when it sank in, Ancajas took everything in stride and turned his attention to food, which he has deprived himself the past few weeks to make the weight for his supposed to be eighth defense of the International Boxing Federation super flyweight crown against Mexican Jonathan Rodriguez on November 2 in Carson City, California.

"I was really excited because after training on Thursday afternoon I was at 115.2 pounds and there's still a day left [before weigh-in]," Ancajas said in Filipino. "But when coach [Joven Jimenez] told me there's bad news, I got an inkling the fight was off."

"Still I am happy because I was able to do my part [make weight] for the team. Disappointed because of all the sacrifices me and my team have done," added Ancajas, who ate 3 times and vaulted to 124 pounds in a span of 9 hours following the cancellation.

Informed by Jimenez he is likely to fight on December 7 in Puebla, Mexico, Ancajas' spirits shot up.

"It's okay with me. Whatever Sir Sean [Gibbons] decides, I will go along," said Ancajas. "I will fight whoever they will pit against me."

Ancajas and Jimenez also agreed it would be best if they stay in the United States and train in Las Vegas for the December 7 fight to be arranged by Top Rank Promotions and Gibbons, president of MP (Manny Pacquiao) Promotions.

"Waste of time if we return home. It would set us back a week and then when we come back, it will take another week to acclimatize and regain my form," added Ancajas, who trained for nearly 3 months at the Naval Education Training Center in San Antonio, Zambales, before arriving here on October 18 to wrap up preparations.

"Well, it (cancellation) happens. Maybe God has other plans for me. Anyway my boxing [career] is far from over," said Ancajas, who was elated because of the hundreds of text messages he got, supporting and commiserating with him.

For his part, Jimenez said cancellation has always been a part of boxing.

"I always tell my boxers, don't look ahead while the fight isn’t over." – Rappler.com