REDONDO BEACH, USA – For Jerwin Ancajas, countryman Romero Duno stands a good chance of toppling highly touted American prospect Ryan Garcia on Saturday, November 2 (Sunday, November 3, Philippine time) at MGM Grand in Las Vegas.

While oddsmakers put the unbeaten Garcia (18-0, 15 knockouts) as the heavy favorite, Ancajas, the International Boxing Federation super flyweight champion, believes Duno (21-1, 16 knockouts) has the power and the heart to take Garcia out.

“Duno is strong and very brave,” Ancajas said in Filipino. “And if he catches Garcia it would spell trouble.”

Ancajas, on relax mode after his title duel with Jonathan Rodriguez, also on November 2 in Carson, California, got scrapped due to the Mexican’s visa issues, acknowledged, however, that the 21-year-old Garcia is faster and more elusive than Duno, 24.

Ancajas, who’s likely to fight next in Puebla, Mexico, on December 7 against a yet to be named opponent, thinks Garcia would prevail if the fight for Duno’s World Boxing Organization-NABO lightweight crown goes the full 12 rounds.

Both Duno and Garcia checked in at the exact 135 pounds during the official weigh-in on Friday.

Joven Jimenez, Ancajas’ chief trainer, concurred with his ward's observation and gave Duno a 55 to 45 chance of beating Garcia, being groomed as Golden Boy Promotion’s next superstar.

Bookies listed Garcia as -715 favorite and Duno a +45 underdog. It means a $100 wager on Garcia would net just $12.50 if he wins while a $100 bet on Duno would earn $450.

The Duno-Garcia tussle serves as chief support of the Canelo Alvarez-Sergey Kovalev battle for the WBO light heavyweight title.

Holed up at their quarters at Spreckles Lane here, Ancajas and Jimenez would stay in the US and proceed to Las Vegas to resume training. – Rappler.com