MANHATTAN BEACH, USA – Revered trainer Freddie Roach prefers Danny Garcia over Mikey Garcia to be Manny Pacquiao’s next opponent.

“Danny is much better. And besides, Mikey is coming off a loss. He lost his last fight,” Roach told Filipino sportswriters on Friday, November 1 (Saturday, November 2, Philippine time) during the official weigh-in of Top Rank’s card, where Jerwin Ancajas’ eighth defense of the International Boxing Federation super flyweight title against Jonathan Rodriguez should have been the co-feature.

Unfortunately, the fight got scrapped after the Mexican failed to secure a visa on time. (READ: Ancajas title defense called off)

Roach was referring to Mikey Garcia’s shutout defeat to Errol Spence Jr, the IBF and World Boxing Council welterweight champion also listed as a probable opponent for Pacquiao on March 16.

That was until Spence figured in a car accident in Dallas, Texas, where he got ejected from his Ferrari, which flipped several times in the air last October 10.

“I thought that (Spence) was a good fight for Manny but the accident happened,” added Roach, revealing that Spence sustained a broken jaw and would be out of action for several months.

Roach, a boxing Hall of Famer and seven-time Trainer of the Year, said March should be a great date for Pacquiao’s defense of the World Boxing Association welterweight crown and if it happens, he would insist on a shorter training camp for the eight-division world champion.

According to Roach, 6 weeks of training in the US would be enough because Pacquiao trains very hard, explaining that a span of 8 weeks would burn the Fighting Senator out.

Danny Garcia, a former light welterweight and welterweight unified champion, holds a 35-2 record, 21 by way of knockout, while Mikey Garcia, a four-division world champion, totes a 39-1 card, 30 by KO. – Rappler.com