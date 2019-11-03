MANILA, Philippines – Romero Duno charged like a bull and got slayed by skillful matador Ryan Garcia in their lightweight bout at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas on Saturday, November 2 (Sunday, November 3, Manila time).

Banking mainly on his power, Duno came out swinging but missing a lot.

Patiently waiting for an opening, Garcia unloaded a crackling right to the temple and Duno crumbled.

The Filipino tried to get up, but referee Tony Weeks called a halt barely 1 minute and 38 seconds gone in the supposed 10-rounder.

In making Duno his 16th knockout victim for a sterling 10-0 record, the 21-year-old Garcia proved his mettle as the next superstar of Golden Boy Promotions and the 130-pound division.

The 24-year-old Duno dropped to 21-2 with 16 KOs and out of the circle of probable title contenders.

Duno actually caught Garcia, 3 inches taller at 5-foot-10, with an overhand right, but it was not a direct hit and the flamboyant American shrugged it off and went for the kill. – Rappler.com