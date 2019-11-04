REDONDO BEACH, USA – After a short respite, Jerwin Ancajas will resume training on Monday, November 4 (Tuesday, November 5, Philippine time).

Rather than do it in Las Vegas as initially planned, Ancajas and chief trainer Joven Jimenez decided to set up camp here or anywhere near Los Angeles.

They believe this is more practical because they don't have to transfer far from the quarters they used in preparing for Ancajas' aborted November 2 title duel with Mexican challenger Jonathan Rodriguez in Carson, California.

Besides, they will fly out from Los Angeles en route to Puebla, Mexico, where Ancajas will be staking the 115-pound crown for the eighth time against a yet-to-be-named opponent on December 7.

Since Ancajas attained optimum form when the cancellation was announced on Thursday, Jimenez said he would see to it that Ancajas gradually work his way up.

"We'll start from 60 to 70 percent of where we left off," said Jimenez in Filipino. "We will also do less sparring, never exceeding 6 rounds, until we reach 95 percent of our desired form."

Due to the limited time to study and adjust to a new opponent, Jimenez intends to get another sparring partner for Ancajas apart from Filipino Joebert Alvarez.

Following the scrapping of the bout due to visa issues of Rodriguez, Ancajas went on an eating binge and from as low as 114.8 pounds on Thursday, hit 130 by Saturday.

While dietitian/nutritionist Jeaneth Aro will no longer be around in Mexico as she has commitments with the national team for the Southeast Asian Games in the Philippines, she promised to monitor and supervise Ancajas' weight loss program.

Jimenez could only smile following Aro's assurance.

He knows making weight will again be a breeze for Ancajas and that means half the job is done. – Rappler.com