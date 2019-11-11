MANILA, Philippines – For chief trainer Joven Jimenez, Jerwin Ancajas needs no major adjustments in his eighth defense of the International Boxing Federation super flyweight crown against new opponent Miguel Gonzalez on December 7 (December 8, Philippine time) in Puebla, Mexico.

According to Jimenez, he has seen the Chilean in action and believes he belongs to the same mold as Mexican Jonathan Rodriguez, Ancajas' original challenger, as far as fighting style is concerned.

"Halos parehas din (Almost similar)," said Jimenez, noting that Gonzalez, like Rodriguez, also prefers to go inside and trade punches.

Based on record, Gonzalez seems to wield less punching power, having knocked out only 8 of 31 victims against 2 losses, compared to Rodriguez's 15 KOs in a 21-1 card.

The noticeable difference is in their height, with the Mexican – who was unable to secure his US visa on time for his November 2 title duel with Ancajas in Carlson, California – taller by 3 1/2 inches over the 5-foot-3 1/2 Chilean.

Though the 5-foot-6 Ancajas encountered problems in his sixth title defense versus Alejandro Santiago, who stands 5-foot-2 1/2, he said that won't be the case as Santiago likes to run and backpedal.

Jimenez, however, isn't taking Gonzalez lightly.

Fact is, Jimenez said he's going to watch more videos of Gonzalez's fights and study the 30-year-old Chilean's strengths and weaknesses.

For now, however, Jimenez is focusing on gradually building up Ancajas' training, which got wayward due to the late cancellation of his fight with Rodriguez.

Jimenez said Ancajas will resume sparring with Filipino Joebert Alvarez on Tuesday, November 12.

Álvarez, along with his trainer Dodong Llagas, opted to stay behind in Redondo Beach, California, to provide company to and help Ancajas and Jimenez in their preparations, including early morning running at the beach.

In gratitude, Jimenez requested MP (Manny Promotions) president Sean Gibbons to insert Alvarez in the Puebla fight card, which the international matchmaker did. – Rappler.com