MANILA, Philippines – The hard grind over, Jerwin Ancajas and head trainer, Joven Jimenez, have shifted focus on technique refinement and timely execution of their fight plan against Chilean Miguel Gonzalez.

According to Jimenez, they are now on the tapering phase of preparations for Ancajas' eighth defense of the International Boxing Federation super flyweight crown at the Auditorio GNP Seguros in Puebla, Mexico in December.

As Ancajas is fit and ready for battle, Jimenez said they are gradually decreasing the work load in their daily training sessions at The Rock Boxing Gym in Carson, California, concentrating less on power and more on accuracy.

On Saturday, November 23, Ancajas sparred for 5 rounds with Filipino Joebert Alvarez, who served as his training partner following the cancellation of his November 2 title duel with Mexican Jonathan Rodriguez in Carson, California.

While many members of Team Ancajas returned to the Philippines, Alvarez and his trainer, Dodong Llagas, stayed behind to provide company and extend help to Ancajas and Jimenez in their new quarters in Redondo Beach, California.

Thus far, Ancajas has sparred 27 rounds for the Gonzalez bout, 24 against Alvarez, who was rewarded by MP (Manny Pacquiao) Promotions president and international matchmaker Sean Gibbons with a fight in the Puebla undercard, and 3 rounds with Filipino prime prospect Jade Bornea (12-0, 8 knockouts).

With Ancajas' weight being monitored by nutritionist/dietitian Jeaneth Aro, who's helping Filipino athletes prepare for the upcoming Southeast Asian Games, Jimenez believes his prized fighter and business partner will clear 115 pounds in a breeze.

Though Gonzalez (31-2, 8 KOs) totes a less impressive card than Rodriguez (21-1, 15 KOs), who failed to secure his US visa on time for the medicals, Ancajas (31-1-2, 21 KOs) isn't taking the challenger lightly.

Ancajas wants to impress on his first stint in Mexico in order to get more prestigious and more lucrative fights next year. – Rappler.com